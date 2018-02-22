Roma vs. Liverpool 4-2 (6-7): Player Ratings

SHOW GALLERY

Roma managed to win at home against Liverpool but unfortunately missed the opportunity to advance to the final, as Liverpool won the aggregate score by seven goals to six (!).



Mane gave the hosts the lead early on as Firmino found the winger in the box. The Senegalese international made no mistakes with the finish, slotting it past Alisson in goal. However, Roma were thrown a lifeline as Milner scored an own goal in the 15th minute, deflecting a clearance with his head.



In the second half, Dzeko made the most out of a rebound, firing the ball into the top left-hand corner, thus equalising to 2-2. Roma continued to create loads of chances but Karius was strong in goal, preventing the hosts from scoring, However, an unsaveable Nainggolan strike from range gave Roma the lead with four minutes to go of the game. Furthermore, Under won a penalty for the Giallorossi six minutes later, which Nainggolan safely converted.



Time was against the home side as Liverpool advanced to the final of Champions League.