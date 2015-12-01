Roma vs Sampdoria: Confirmed lineups & live commentary

Welcome to our coverage of the Serie A clash between Roma and Sampdoria at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Below you will find everything you need to know before and during the match.



Both Roma and Sampdoria have collected four wins in their last 10 Serie A meetings (D2).



Roma have won seven of their last 10 home games against Sampdoria in Serie A (D1 L2).



Roma have failed to win in their last five Serie A games (D3 L2): the last time they reached six in a row was back in February 2013.



Sampdoria have scored two goals in five of their last six away league games, but they’ve lost four of these (W1 D1).



Only Inter and Juventus (6) have conceded fewer first half goals this season than Roma (7).



Sampdoria have lost the most points from winning positions in this Serie A campaign (15), while Roma have gained only one point from trailing situations (in the reverse fixture, on Wednesday).



​Only Juventus (572) have been leading for more minutes than Roma (494) in home league games.



​Edin Dzeko has scored a goal in each of his last three Serie A games against Sampdoria.



​Patrick Schick is yet to score a single goal in Serie A this season – in the last campaign seven of his 11 goals came in the second half of the season.



Fabio Quagliarella has been involved in 11 of Sampdoria’s last 14 goals.



