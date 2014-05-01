Roma are trying to land Jerome Boateng,

New sporting director Monchi is trying to make the most of the German international’s difficulties this season.

The idea is that he could be swapped for Chelsea target Antonio Rudiger, who is liked by the Bavarians.

The 29-year-old suffered a serious shoulder injury, enough to keep him on the bench for large chunks of the season, with Coach Carlo Ancelotti also dropping him on a few occasions.

Though the Mannschaft star has a deal lasting until 2021, Monchi has discovered that Boateng doesn’t want to stay.

Roma have already asked after Boateng, but it looks like they’ll need to come second in order to guarantee his arrival, seeing as it would guarantee Champions League qualification.

It would also include selling Antonio Rudiger, who was promised to Chelsea last summer, but who is now liked by Bayern Munich and Inter.