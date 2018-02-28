Roma want Liverpool and Spurs targets to replace De Rossi
28 February at 11:40Roma sporting director has reportedly identified several important weaknesses in the Giallorossi squad which he will seek to address during this summer’s transfer window.
One of positions he believes is in need of reinforcements is central midfield, with Daniele De Rossi’s time at the club surely destined to end before long. Hence, the former Sevilla transfer guru has shortlisted three players whom he would like to bring to the Stadio Olimpico.
Fiorentina’s Milan Badelj is considered a potential low-cost option given the fact his contract is due to expire at the end of the season. There had been speculation that the Croatian international would commit his future to La Viola after all, though the fact no signature has yet arrived suggests it remains his intention to leave Florence amid interest from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.
Nicolò Barella, who is also wanted by Liverpool, and Lucas Torreira are also under discussion in Trigoria but both players are valued at over €20 million by their respective clubs, Cagliari and Sampdoria. It remains to be seen whether James Pallotta is willing to invest such significant sums of money in improving the team come the end of the campaign.
(Corriere dello Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
