The future is still in the pipeline for Lorenzo Pellegrini. Sassuolo's 20 year old midfielder is liked by so many clubs but the favorite lane continues to lead to Rome, a city that Lorenzo grew up in. And now? Roma has decided to bring back Pellegrini for next season, an easy decision with a willingness to pay the recompense of 10 million to Sassuolo. But also because Eusebio Di Francesco, the next coach of Giallorosso, knows Pellegrini very well, and has valued him and wants him in Rome.

NOT ONLY MILAN - The final choice will go to the player. With his agent Pocetta waiting for a meeting with the new sporting director Monchi to clarify the concrete plans on Pellegrini. Lorenzo does not want to be a substitute, he is young but has the talent to be a regular. Above all, on the table already strong interest has come from Milan. Highly rated by Montella, there has already been a meeting with his agent and Mirabelli. Also Juventus awaits, but for now only in the background. In short, the ball goes to Pellegrini who waits for the Roma response next week. But with Kessie lost to Milan, the Giallorossi will want to bring Lorenzo back to the capital.