Roma players wore a special shirt dedicated to Liverpool fan Sean Cox during today’s training in Rome. The giallorossi are getting ready for tomorrow’s return Champions League semi-final tie against Liverpool and are in need of a big 3-0 win if they are to qualify for the tournament’s final in Kyev.



Sean Cox is the Liverpool fan that was attacked by a group of Roma fans last week, minutes before the kick-off of the opening tie between Roma and Liverpool at Anfield Road. The Irish Liverpool fan is still in hospital and according to reports in England he could be brought out of induced coma later this week.







​Sean Cox is still fighting for his life and Roma wanted to show their support wearing a shirt with his name written on it.



“Forza Sean” (Come on Sean) is the message sent by Roma to the 52-year-old Liverpool fan.

