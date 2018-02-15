The Bosnian striker was seen as a good tactical alternative by Coach Antonio Conte, who was interested by the former City man, who notched a massive 29 Serie A goals last season.

Yet speaking to Sky Italia (via insidefutbol), sporting director Monchi revealed that the Blues were never willing to pay what Roma were asking for, reported to be over

50 million for the two players combined.

“

“They made us an offer and we responded with a new proposal.

"The English club never met our financial demands so the deal was never closed.

“No club are happy to sell their best players, but if a good offer arrives, it’s important to evaluate it.”

Roma’s situation over the last few years has seen them be forced to sell big names like Miralem Pjanic, Marquinhos, Mehdi Benatia, Erik Lamela and others.

We started talking with them for Emerson and only later did the name of Edin come up.