The Premier League calls, again. Mohamed Salah has England almost in his fate. A few years ago, Liverpool and Chelsea offered millions to secure the winger, who was at the time in Basel, with all the intentions of being one of the best talents in Europe. Inter also followed him at that time, but this is another story. Today, Salah is among the stars of a Roma club who do not want to lose their best players, at least not in mass. Departures will happen but at the right time and for the right figures.

MONCHI CONVINCED- The Premier League comes back to knock for Mohamed, headed by Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool, who is fond of him. And that missed challenge (at the time without the Conte on the bench) with Chelsea, where Salah left no mark. The Reds are ready to make a first proposal to the entourage of the Salah, but Roma has already calmed their prized winger. The new director of sport Monchi is convinced of Salah's qualities, and he is firmly intent to keep him in the Giallorosso uniform. His value? Very high, about 50 million EUR, not even thinking about a deal with Liverpool and the other clubs involved. To date, Momo does is untouchable. The club is safe, and they will also evaluate with the incoming coach, but this is the line now: the Premier League can wait.