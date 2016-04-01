Roma: With job on the line, Di Francesco faces the media

Ahead of his club’s trip to Verona to face Hellas, Roma manager Eusebio di Francesco faced the media on Saturday afternoon. He and his club find themselves in crisis as they’ve fallen far out of a Champions League spot in Serie A, and, thanks to a humiliating home loss to Sampdoria last weekend, find their European hopes for next season in grave jeopardy.



ON HELLAS VERONA:

Hellas Verona have bolstered their squad and they're strong and fast in attack. It will be a different sort of game to the reverse fixture



ON THE HEALTH OF CAPTAIN DANIELE DE ROSSI:

Daniele De Rossi is not available for this one. We've decided to give him a few more days' training to make sure he's ready for Benevento.



ON EDIN DZEKO’S MINDSET:

I'm glad that the transfer window is closed now. Edin Dzeko is calm and seems even more determined than before.



ON JONATHAN SILVA:

We were keeping tabs on Jonathan Silva back in the summer. I hope to have him available for selection in two or three weeks' time. He's got bags of potential and could have a key role to play for Roma at left-back in the future.



ON THE GROWTH OF CENGIZ UNDER:

Cengiz Under is coming on in leaps and bounds. He's settled in and he's starting to understand the language. He can be a great option for us. He's in the running for a start tomorrow. One of El Shaarawy and Perotti could start too.

