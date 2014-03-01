Roma have hinted that they won’t be making

​Speaking at a press conference last night, new sporting director Monchi claimed that the Giallorossi felt like the

35 million bid they had made for Mahrez was “the right one”.

​Also chased by Arsenal, Mahrez is pressing for a move away from the King Power stadium.

“We’ve made two offers,” the former Sevilla transfer guru confirmed, “the second one is the right one, we’ll evaluate other options.

“There are no percentages [of succeeding], either a deal is made or it isn’t. Mahrez is one of the options, but not the only one.

“It’s true that it could be the last offer [we make].”

Leicester City are holding out for

40m, despite the fact that the Algerian midfielder wasn’t part of the squad that will play the upcoming friendly against MK Dons.

The 26-year-old scored ten goals and made five assists last season.