Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli will miss this weekend’s Serie A game against Chievo and he will also miss the upcoming Italy internationals against Argentina and England.



The 23-year-old has been diagnosed with a muscle problem and will sit out the rest of the month while he makes his recovery.

Rossoneri boss Gennaro Gattuso will now have to do some tinkering with his back-four ahead of the visit of The Flying Donkey’s with Fabio Borino set to continue in the right-back role.



It now seems likely that Gattuso will select one from Cristian Zapata and Mateo Musacchio, to partner Leonardo Bonucci in the centre of the defence.



This set-back will come as a blow for Romagnoli after having established himself as one of the best young defenders in Serie A. His performances under Gattuso would have guaranteed him a place in Luigi Di Biagio’s squad for the upcoming friendlies against Argentina and England.