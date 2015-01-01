Romagnoli comments on AC Milan's new formation
12 September at 23:09Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli has been injured most of the summer as he has been recovering from his knee issue but this is now behind him. Here is what he had to say to Calciomercato.com as he was present for the presentation of the new NBA 2K18: "I learned how to play football in the country that I am born in, by playing with my friends. It is always nice when I can go back and visit them. Football was different years ago, now you have to know how to defend and you also have to be good in the build-up play too. Juventus like to Golden State Warriors? If they win a 7th straight league title then yes, let's see how it goes there are a lot of games to be played. I am feeling good and I feel like I am ready to go. It is important to have the right mentality going into games...."
AC Milan could soon line up with a new 3-5-2 formation and Romagnoli said: "I like both systems, the best thing is to always give the best."
Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)
