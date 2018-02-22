Romagnoli reveals what team he supports and it’s not AC Milan
27 February at 15:55AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli talked to media on Tuesday afternoon on the eve of the rossoneri Coppa Italia semi-final clash against Lazio.
The talented centre-back is a product of Roma academy but when he was asked what team he does support, his reply left AC Milan fans speechless.
“It’s always nice to face Lazio”, Romagnoli said.
“They are my favourite team and it will be special to play against them in the stadium I used to go to watch the team that won the scudetto in 2000. AC Milan must win tomorrow, our target is to play the Coppa Italia final.”
“The Coppa Italia is one of our targets since the beginning of the season. Both teams will be fit tomorrow, they are a very strong squad and Inzaghi is doing very well.”
AC Milan and Lazio did not train in Rome yesterday due to snow. The weather situation is slightly better today and both teams have been training ahead of tomorrow’s showdown.
