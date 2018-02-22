Juventus may be in the headlines today as they continue their quest to land Manchester United frontman Anthony Martial, but behind the scenes, Sporting Director Fabio Paratici has his eyes firmly fixed on another young star.



The player in question is Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet, a player who recently stated it was his ambition to make a move to a top European club.



According to Calciomercato.com’s Fabrizio Romano, the Bianconeri have been monitoring his situation since January and are now considering a summer move.



The Belgian has a contract in the port city until 2021 but has a clause in it that states he can leave at the end of the current season if an offer of €25M is tabled.



Paratici does not want to pay this amount of money, but could be willing to do a cash plus player deal to bring Praet to Turin ahead of 2018-19.



Should Samp decide to look elsewhere (and there are many possible suitors) Juventus will then concentrate fully on bringing Atalanta’s Bryan Cristante to The Allianz Stadium this summer. The 23-year-old Canadian born Italian also has the characteristics that please both Paratici and CEO Beppe Marotta.