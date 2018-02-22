Alex Teixeira in January.

The official announcement this morning that Walter Sabatini and Fabio Capello have both left their respective positions in Suning Sports has come as no surprise. Calciomercato.com’s Fabrizio Romano however, writes that the main reason for both men’s departure, lies at the failure to landin January.

The difference of opinion between Sabatini and Suning chiefs are perfectly outlined here, when the Technical Director wanted to bring the 28-year-old from Jiangsu Suning to Inter. The player apparently wanted the move, and Capello, then in charge of the Super League side, was also in favour of sending Teixeira to Europe which would have freed up a space in his squad for another non-Chinese player.



The Suning Group however, thought differently and were reluctant to give the green light and the result; everyone is left unhappy.

Last summer, the seeds for Sabatini’s departure were being sown when Suning announced that they would be backing his advances in the transfer market.



When Chilean international Arturo Vidal was earmarked however, the owners quickly changed their mind, to leave Sabatini and Inter, with egg on their faces.