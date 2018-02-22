Kwadwo Asamoah remains uncertain. The 29-year-old Ivorian international is out of contract this summer and although it was thought that he would like to extend his stay with the Old Lady, and that club CEO Beppe Marotta had put an offer on the table,

The future of Juventus full-backremains uncertain. The 29-year-old Ivorian international is out of contract this summer and although it was thought that he would like to extend his stay with the Old Lady, and that club CEO Beppe Marotta had put an offer on the table, Calciomercato.com’s Fabrizio Romano understands that there could now be a challenge coming in from Inter Milan.

The Nerazzurri are believed to have offered the player a three-year deal worth €3M-a-season and Romano suggests that this has now left Asamoah holding all the cards.



The project at Inter also pleases the player with Dutch international Stefan de Vrij expected to be drafted in from Lazio in the summer.



If Juventus are serious about keeping hold of their man, then it looks as though they will have to move quickly to secure a deal that would continue his association with the champions.