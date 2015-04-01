Romano Exclusive: Inter, three players are ready to say goodbye as Kondogbia asks to be sold

Inter have been active in August as Dalbert is a new nerazzurri player and Emre Mor will also soon complete his move with Luciano Spalletti's club. With a few new arrivals complete, Ausilio and Sabatini will now work on selling a few players off. Three current Inter players are set to leave the club: Jeison Murillo is inching closer to Valencia for 13 million euros, Gary Medel is close to joining Besiktas and then there is the Kondogbia case.



KONDOGBIA WANTS TO LEAVE - Geoffrey was clear with Inter over the past few hours, he wants to leave the club. He sees Valencia as a great opportunity for him to bounce back and get valuable playing time. Inter's asking price is too high as of now as they want 35 million euros for him. The player is hoping that a deal can be found, perhaps by adding bonuses or re-sale percentages. There was also a possibility with Southampton but in the end, they signed Lemina instead. Kondo waits on....



DEFENSIVE STRATEGIES - With Murillo leaving, Inter will likely sign another defender. The idea as of now isn't to invest on an important name as they would prefer investing on a younger player who will play behind Miranda and Skriniar (as Spalletti seems convinced of this pairing). With the additional budget, Inter might then re-invest it on other positions later on in the summer. First off they will sell and then they will re-invest...



By Fabrizio Romano, adapted and translated by Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)