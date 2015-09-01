Romano Exclusive: Kalinic is inches away from Milan, the numbers

Nikolas Kalinic is inching closer to Milan. This week could be the week that the Croatian player joins Montella's team. The Milan coach had given his approval of Kalinic weeks ago as Montella always liked him a lot. Fassone and Mirabelli are hoping to close a deal with Fiorentina in the coming days as la Viola coach Pioli recently decided to leave him on the bench for their Coppa Italia game against Parma.



NUMBERS AND LUCA ANTONELLI - Milan would like to close a deal for 25 million euros (bonuses included) as Fiorentina would like to get a little more. Both clubs are seriously considering adding Luca Antonelli in a potential deal as the Milan left-back struggled this past season. Fiorentina are looking for a new wing-back as they like Antonelli a lot. Everything is ready as Kalinic put Everton in stand-by since he wants to join Milan. Simeone (Genoa) is inching closer to Fiorentina and Kalinic is getting closer to AC Milan....



By Fabrizio Romano, adapted and translated by Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)