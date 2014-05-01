Romano Exclusive: Lazio had accepted Milan's offer for keita, a look back at what happened...

Keita Balde had an amazing second part of the season in 2016-17 as he was one of Lazio's best players. His future is now in doubt as his contract is set to expire in 2018. Napoli had interest in him and then Milan made a blitz for him but Keita has always preferred Juventus....



FLASHBACK - When Milan went for Lucas Biglia, they also strongly tried to get Keita Balde too. Fassone and Mirabelli made Lotito an offer (close to 50 million euros) for Biglia and Keita as both players contracts were going to expire in 2018. Everything was ready as Lazio had accepted the offer but Keita did not accept their proposal. His agent Roberto Calenda received numerous calls from different teams as Milan made a strong push for him back in June. Juve are confident as they want to try and close a deal for Keita as they are evaluating their options (they have always been his priority). As Milan could've been his future, Keita's situation is still uncertain...



By Fabrizio Romano, adapted and translated by Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)