Romano exclusive: Aleix Vidal is an option for Milan: contacts have already begun, the latest

Not only Ricardo Rodriguez as Milan are also looking to sign a right-back too. Musacchio, Romagnoli, Ricardo Rodriguez, Montella now wants a new right-back to complete his defense. Pablo Zabaleta was proposed to the club last week (as he will be signing with West Ham) and Andrea Conti is still on Milan's wishlist. Atalanta's request for him is very high and this is why Milan are also evaluating Aleix Vidal of FC Barcelona.



THE SITUATION - Vidal will be fully recuperated in the coming months from a bad ankle injury that he suffered at Barcelona. He has been a disappointment at the Blaugrana club since joining them and this is why he could leave at an affordable price this summer. Sevilla are also after the player but Milan have already had talks with the player's entourage as the rossoneri club are seriously evaluating this option. This will be a heated summer for Milan ....



By Fabrizio Romano, adapted and translated by Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)