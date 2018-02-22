Romano Exclusive: Alisson and that no to Juve. He will only leave for a super offer

Everyone is now talking about him as he is the best goalkeeper in the Italian Serie A. Yes we are talking about Roma's Alisson. Di Francesco surely loves to have him as he would like to retain his services for the future too. Many top European clubs have been after the Brazilian keeper like Manchester United for example who had been following for some time. Juve also had interest in him during his Internacional days but their offer was rejected at the time since Alisson did not want to stay in Buffon's shadow for all those years.



ONLY A SUPER OFFER - Roma are considering renewing his contract as they would love to keep him for at least one more season. The reality is that Roma resisted Liverpool and PSG's interest in him this past winter but clubs like Real Madrid and Liverpool (who are the favorites) will make another attempt come summer time. Monchi's message was clear, Alisson will only leave if they receive a super offer for him. He might not be worth 100 million euros but if he has a big World Cup with Brazil, his price tag might just keep going up. It won't be easy to acquire him from Roma as he is now a new idol for the giallorossi fans...



By Fabrizio Romano, adapted and translated by Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)