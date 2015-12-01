Romano Exclusive: Allegri approves Kovacic as there was a secret meeting in Milano

Juventus' midfielder hunt continues as Marotta and Paratici are working hard on the matter. From Matuidi to N'Zonzi passing by Emre Can (who is impossible to get as of now). The Juve management have also been re-evaluating the Kovacic situation as Massimiliano Allegri likes him a lot. He views him as a solid midfielder who can still grow a lot in the coming years.



MEETING AND ONE MAIN PROBLEM - In the middle of July, Juventus had a metting in Milano with his agent (Mamic) as they have kept the contacts continuous. As of today, Kovacic is more than just an idea but at the same time, he will be very difficult to get. Juve and Real have not had any contacts concerning the matter as there is one main problem. In fact, Zinedine Zidane does not want to let him go as he would like to keep working with him. Real Madrid do not consider him as a player that they have to sell so it will take a solid offer to catch their attention. Juve will keep working hard as their hunt for a new midfielder continues...



By Fabrizio Romano, adapted and translated by Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)