Romano Exclusive: Bernardeschi is waiting but Juve are ready to make a blitz: the latest

He wasn't supposed to start this week-end for Fiorentina but Federico Bernardeschi gave it his all to be there and he finally started the game for Sousa's team at the Marassi. There were a few teams who sent scouts for this game as Inter (who were also scouting Schick) and Juventus had some of their staff members at the Marassi for the game.



JUVE'S BLITZ - Juve have their eyes on Bernardeschi as Marotta and Paratici don't have any doubts, he is a real talent and they would love to get him. The contacts with the youngster's agents are ongoing as Juve want to make a blitz for him. Bernardeschi and Keita Baldé are very high on Juve's wish-list even if they know that the Italian international would probably cost them 50-55 million euros come summer time.



BERNA WAITS - Fiorentina would love to keep him as his contract is set to expire in 2019. They have had contract renewal talks as Fiorentina offered him a 2+ million euros per season salary. What was Bernardeschi's response? He wants to wait and see as he prefers to focus on the pitch. As the summer is approaching, Inter, Juve as well as Bayern Munich and Chelsea all have their eyes open. Fiorentina are still hoping but Juve are ready to pounce....



By Fabrizio Romano, adapted and translated by Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)