Romano Exclusive: Emre Mor-Inter, a deal inches closer as Karamoh won't join the club

Inter are inches away from closing a deal for Emre Mor (for less than previously expected) as talks with Borussia Dortmund are continious. There are only a few details remaining that are to do with the payment rates, but a deal is now very close. In all, Inter will potentially dish out 12 million euros as the player will join the nerazzurri on a loan with an obligation to buy. Emre Mor has a Danish passport which means that he will count as a European player.



NO KARAMOH FOR INTER - Emre Mor is hoping to be in Milan on Tuesday to undergo his medicals as he agreed to join Inter a week ago. Shifting on the Yann Karamoh front, the player won't be joining Inter after all. Inter had offered 5 million euros for him as they were hopeful to close a deal but Caen kept asking for 10+ million euros as Inter decided to look elsewhere instead...



By Fabrizio Romano, adapted and translated by Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)