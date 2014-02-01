Chelsea and Inter may have an ace up their sleeve in the race for Federico Bernardeschi.

We can exclusively reveal that Fiorentina prefer not to sell the youngster, who grew up in their academy, to rivals Juventus, arguably their most bitter foes.

Fiorentina are trying to find a new deal for Bernardeschi, who has had a breakout couple of seasons, scoring 18 goals and making nine assists in all competitions.

Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Inter are very interested in signing the 23-year-old.

The issue for Bernardeschi and his entourage is whether to add a release clause, which is what has brought the negotiations to a halt so far.

Marotta and Paratici of Juventus have already made contact with Bernardeschi’s agent, but it will take time to sign him, probably the whole summer.

say that he refused an €100 million release clause, which would be the same as Torino striker Andrea Belotti.