Romano Exclusive: Inter, D'Ambrosio is close to renewing his contract with the club

Danilo D'Ambrosio is having a solid season for Inter as he has also been recently called up to the Italian national team. The Italian wing-back has really been playing well especially under new coach Stefano Pioli and this is why Davide Santon hasn't seen a lot of playing time this season. Inter Milan are now ready to reward him for his solid play as both sides are getting close on a deal that would see D'Ambrosio renew his contract with the club.



A RENEWAL IS GETTING CLOSE - Today, Inter and the player's agent (Pisacane) had a meeting to discuss D'Ambrosio' future with the team. His current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2018 as Inter want to renew his contract. An agreement is inches away and this is why his value will also grow on the market (once he puts pen to paper). A few teams like him a lot but Inter want to make sure that his future will be with the nerazzurri....



By Fabrizio Romano, adapted and translated by Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)