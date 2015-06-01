Juventus are set to reward two of their biggest stars, CM understands… and no, we’re not talking about any of their players.

Is it Coach Max Allegri? Not for the moment.

Fabrizio Romano exclusively reveals for Calciomercato that Giuseppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici are the targets of the Bianconeri’s affection here.

The transfer gurus’ current deals run until next summer, but the J Stadium team has made their extension a priority.

They have new plans for the future, too, with Chelsea target Federico Bernardeschi at the fore alongside Keita of Lazio, Corentin Tolisso of Lyon, as well as the arrival of Atalanta loanee Mattia Caldara.

While the cameras focussed on President Andrea Agnelli’s celebration throughout the game, the bespectacled Marotta only came into shot when the third goal went flying in, the icing on the cake for a transfer expert who has helped the Bianconeri retool again and again.

Barcelona started nine of the players (Busquets was injured) who played the 2015 Champions League final against the Bianconeri. Juventus? Only several.

Paul Pogba’s departure paved the way for the Miralem Pjanic signing, as well as Sami Khedira’s arrival on a free. Juan Cuadrado, so dangerous with his dribbling and the assistman for Dybala’s opener, is on loan from Chelsea, for

5 million a year.

Dybala himself has helped revolutionise this Juventus side and replace Carlos Tevez: he only cost

32 million, a bargain as he outshined Lionel Messi, Neymar and Suarez last night.