Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has had a heck of a week. After a strong performance in Lazio’s 2-0 win over Bologna, Calciomercato’s Fabrizio Romano can confirm that Lazio have no intention of selling the Chelsea and Juventus target

The Eagles want to offer him a new deal worth over a million euros a season (he currently earns €750.000), which would place him at the top of the Biancocelesti’s earners list

Nabbed last-minute from Fiorentina in the 2015 season, the Serbian has risen to the occasion this season, scoring six goals in all competitions, adding four Serie A assists.

Savic scored a brilliant effort against Roma in midweek in Coppa Italia action, amidst reports that Juventus are very taken by him.

Romano can reveal that Juventus haven’t even begun negotiations or even sounded out Milinkovic, knowing that president Claudio Lotito is a tough bargainer.

Lotito himself intends to offer the 22-year-old a deal that will keep him at the Olimpico past 2020, aiming to make him a cornerstone at the club.

Will it work?



