Romano Exclusive: AC Milan and those London contacts for Conte: a revelation and the Gattuso arrival...

As Vincenzo Montella was sacked, Milan look ahead to the future. Gennaro Gattuso will be replacing him as this is pretty much the best option for Milan at this moment in time. The rossoneri will give Gattuso up until the end of this season but their ultimate goal is to then sign a top level manager come summer time. Names? One name stands out, Antonio Conte.



NEW CONTACTS AND RESPONSE - Massimiliano Mirabelli flew to London on November 14th for the England-Brazil game as he had new contacts with the Conte entourage. Mirabelli once again told them that he is their top priority for next summer as Fassone is also convinced that he would be the right man for the job. Even so, a potential deal remains very complicated indeed. Conte is happy at Chelsea but he wants the management to make heavy investments. He know also wants to find out what role he can have within the club as Emenalo left the team. It is clear that Milan's final positioning (in the Serie A) as well as the Fifa financial fair play rules will be crucial in this affair.



REVELATION AND.... GATTUSO - Fassone and Mirabelli would've let Montella go last summer if Conte was free to join them. He has been and will be their ultimate dream. In the end, Montella stayed and renewed his deal with Milan as Conte chose to stay at Chelsea. The rest is now history. Even if they love Conte, Fassone and Mirabelli are convinced that they made the right move with Rino Gattuso as they are hoping that he can impress everyone. Gattuso will be put in a situation where he can succeed but this won't stop Milan from dreaming about Antonio Conte...



By Fabrizio Romano, adapted and translated by Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)