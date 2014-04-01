Romano Exclusive: Milan, did you see Niang? Everyone loves him at Watford, the latest

Everyone loves M'Baye Niang. He has been playing good of late in the EPL as the Watford fans have been giving him their support. "His assists are even better than his goals", "He is a great player", "Buy him back right away!". These are some of the tweets that Watford fans wrote concerning Niang.



THE BUY-BACK CLAUSE - At the moment, Niang has scored 2 goals and added 2 assists at Watford but he is really playing well under Mazzarri as Watford are now 9th in the EPL standings. What about his buy-back clause ?



Niang did recently state that he felt great at Watford and in the EPL. The English club have an option to buy him set at 18 million euros which would become an obligation to buy if Niang is to score 10 or more goals for Watford. In any case, Milan will wait and see but they will likely come out happy of this loan deal as they might get back a rejuvenated Niang or if not, they will be able to make some good money which they could then re-invest on the summer transfer window ....





By Fabrizio Romano, adapted and translated by Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)