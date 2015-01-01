Romano Exclusive: Montella and Mirabelli are in Montecarlo to view Aubameyang

As Milan started to program this summer's transfer window, Massimiliano Mirabelli (Milan's new sporting director) and Vincenzo Montella are currently at the Stade Louis II in Montecarlo. As Sky Sport reported, both Mirabelli and Montella are there for scouting purposes.



AUBAMEYANG IS THE OBJECTIVE - It is clear that the main reason why Milan are present at this game is to see Pierre- Emerick Aubameyang. The ex-Milan youth squad played has become a world class player with Dortmund as he is very high on Mirabelli's wish-list. Other strikers who are also on Mirabelli's list are Alvaro Morata of Real Madrid and Nikola Kalinic of Fiorentina.



CLEAR MESSAGE TO MONTELLA - Not only is Mirabelli there but Vincenzo Montella is also present at the stadium which is a clear signal that the Chinese ownership view him as being an important piece going forward. Montella has done a very good job at Milan so far and it seems like he will be staying for some time. It all starts with Aubameyang...



By Fabrizio Romano, adapted and translated by Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)