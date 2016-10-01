Inter Milan are not close to signing Federico Bernardeschi, Calciomercato understands.

CM correspondent Fabrizio Romano confirms, however, that Suning have done everything possible since last summer to get their man... but it doesn’t amount to an agreement, even one if principle.

They sent sporting director Piero Ausilio many times to bug Fiorentina, who have no intention of depriving themselves of their greatest talent, and are doing their best to offer Bernardeschi a new deal… though it hasn’t been plain sailing.

We also know that it will take

60, not

40 million to entice the Viola owners, with Juventus also sniffing around the 23-year-old star, who has scored 12 goals and made five assists this season in all competitions.