Romano Exclusive: Along with Suso and Donnarumma, Romagnoli is also a priority for the club

As Milan will look to keep adding important pieces to their roster in the near future, they also have to renew the contract of a few of their rising stars. As the closing date approaches, the rossoneri have a few important contract renewals that they will have to think about.



Suso and Gianluidi Donnarumma's contract renewals are the two top priorities for the club as their contracts will be expiring soon. With Suso, Galliani has had a virtual agreement in place for months now but his agent will likely want to review things with the new ownership to be. In any case, there seems to be a lot of optimism on the Suso front. As for Donnarumma, things seem a little more difficult since it won't be easy to convince his agent Mino Raiola. As all of the talk surround these two players, there is another important player who Milan will want to keep: Alessio Romagnoli.



HE IS ANOTHER PRIORITY - Romagnoli, who has played another season as an official started with Milan, will also likely want to get a contract extension (with an improved salary) as he received a big offer from Chelsea last summer which was later rejected. Milan's management will have talks with Romagnoli's agents as they will look to lock him up long-term. With Suso and Donnarumma set to get big salary increases, Romagnoli is another Milan rising star who will be looking for the same thing.



By Fabrizio Romano, adapted and translated by Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)