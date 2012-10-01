Romano Exclusive: Rodriguez says no to PSG as he only wants Inter

Ricardo Rodriguez wants Inter at all cost. Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio has been working on this front for weeks now as they are hoping to get a discount on his 22 million euros release clause.



NO TO A PSG MOVE - In the past few weeks PSG have made a proposal to Rodriguez as they also have strong interest in him. PSG sporting director Kluivert even had discussions with the player's entourage but as of now, their response is a negative one. Ricardo Rodriguez is waiting for Inter and he really wants to join the Serie A as he is even ready to sacrifice a little bit of his salary in an attempt to join the nerazzurri. Inter are looking to find an agreement with Wolfsburg as PSG are also after the player even if Rodriguez prefers to join Inter. The wait is coming to an end for the involved parties as the summer is approaching ...



By Fabrizio Romano adapted and translated by Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)