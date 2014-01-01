Roma aren’t planning to let go of Emerson, despite Juventus’ interest,

Fabrizio Romano writes that Juventus had sent their scouts to watch the Brazilian, who shined last season as a left wing-back.

The Bianconeri were seriously considering recruiting the Brazilian, and things looked even more positive for them when Aleksandr Kolarov started the season so well. No defender has created as many chances in Serie A (43) as the Serb, leaving Emerson as a potential exit.

Yet his injury stopped Juventus, and the Brazilian’s imminent return won’t be a sad one, according to our sources. Eusebio Di Francesco and Monchi want to gamble on the player, who was signed by predecessor Walter Sabatini.



This is why over the next month, the 23-year-old is set to be used intelligently so he can get back into the rhythm.

Because Roma don’t feel like losing him. After all, if lightning can strike once, it can strike twice… and Roma are known to strike lucky...