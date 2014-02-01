Atalanta midfielder Bryan Cristante is turning heads in Serie A. The 22-year-old, who is currently on loan at the Bergamo club from Benfica, is having an outstanding campaign and three of Italy’s biggest clubs are chasing down his signature.



The player, who is rated by highly by Italian coaching legend Marcelo Lippi, has been linked with a ove to both Juventus and Inter with both clubs reportedly asking for information last month.





Calciomercato.com’s Fabrizio Romano writes that capital club AS Roma have now joined the chase and that representatives from the Giallorossi will be in Bergamo this weekend to watch the youngster in action against Fiorentina.

Cristante grew up in the AC Milan youth academy before purchased by Benfica in January 2016. Having been immediately loaned back to Italian club Palermo, the player has spent the rest of his time in his homeland with spells at Pescara and now of course, Atalanta.



Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco is a huge admirer and wanted to take the player to Sassuolo during his time in charge.



If he wants to take him to the Stadio Olimpico however, his club will need to find around €30M to beat off the competition.



Roma Sporting Director Monchi wants to close out the deal ahead of next season but competition is fierce, and this looks like a transfer story that could yet develop further.