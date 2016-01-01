Romario: ‘Neymar better than Messi and Ronaldo’
08 April at 17:20Barcelona and Brazil legend Romario has released an interview with ESPN revealing that he believes his compatriot Neymar is currently the best player in the world, even better than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
"Nowadays, Neymar is Brazil’s biggest star”, Romario said.
“He [Neymar] is the best player in the world right now, with all due respect to Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. I believe the latter has been much inferior to the other two. For what Neymar has been doing both for Barca and Brazil, it's time to elect Neymar as the number one in the planet.”
Romario is not the only former International footballer to have backed Neymar as the best player in the world as AC Milan and Italy legend Alessandro Costacurta expressed the same concept just a couple of weeks ago claiming that the Brazilian star is currently better than both Messi and Cristiano.
