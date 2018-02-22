For the first time in five years, the Derby della Capitale will return to being an evening kick-off. The Lazio v Roma fixture on April 15 had been scheduled to start at 1800 local time but has now been moved to its more traditional slot of 20.45.



There have also been two more time changes to fixtures being played on the same day with Milan hosting Napoli at 1500 CET, and Juventus taking on Sampdoria at 1800.



It’s also been officially announced that the Milan derby will now take place on April 4 at 1830 CET.