La #Lazio ouvre le score face à #Crotone ! But de #Lukaku sur un service de Circo #Immobile... les 2 ont concrètement échangé leurs postes sur ce ! #LazioCrotone - pic.twitter.com/HaQRZnJqMv — Calciomio (@calciomio) 23 December 2017

Romelu Lukaku’s exploits in front of goal means he is never too far away from the headlines, but on Saturday it was his younger brother who stole the show. 23-year-old Jordan finally opened his account for Lazio by scoring the first goal in their 4-0 rout of Crotone at the Stadio Olimpico. The Belgian left-back has been one of the Biancocelesti’s most consistent performers under the tutelage of Simone Inzaghi.Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)