Romelu Lukaku’s brother scores first Serie A goal
25 December at 16:00Romelu Lukaku’s exploits in front of goal means he is never too far away from the headlines, but on Saturday it was his younger brother who stole the show. 23-year-old Jordan finally opened his account for Lazio by scoring the first goal in their 4-0 rout of Crotone at the Stadio Olimpico. The Belgian left-back has been one of the Biancocelesti’s most consistent performers under the tutelage of Simone Inzaghi.
La #Lazio ouvre le score face à #Crotone ! But de #Lukaku sur un service de Circo #Immobile... les 2 ont concrètement échangé leurs postes sur ce ! #LazioCrotone - pic.twitter.com/HaQRZnJqMv— Calciomio (@calciomio) 23 December 2017
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments