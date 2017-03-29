Romelu Lukaku wants Everton exit but moves to Man Utd or Chelsea unlikely
29 March at 12:05Everton star striker Romelu Lukaku is set to leave Everton at the end of the season as the Belgium star has informed his club that he’s not eager to put pen to paper on a contract extension despite his agent Mino Raiola had claimed his client had the 99,99% of chances to sign a new deal with the Toffees.
According to today’s edition of Tuttosport (via calciomercato24.com), the current Premier League leading scorer wants to play Champions League football next season and believes Everton can’t guarantee him the chance to play Europe’s elite competition next season.
The Toffees rejected a € 75 million offer of Chelsea last summer but the player’s market value has further increased since then as the 23-year-old has bagged in 22 goals in 30 appearances so far this season confirming to be one of the most ruthless strikers out there.
The Italian paper also claims moves to either Manchester United or Chelsea are unlikely given that the player is not on very good terms with José Mourinho and that Chelsea sold the talented striker to Everton for € 35 million only three years ago. The Blues would be demanded to at least double that fee in order to secure the player’s services in the summer.
According to Tuttosport Raiola believes the only European clubs that can afford Lukaku are PSG, Bayern, Barcelona and Real Madrid.
