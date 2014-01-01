If reports from the Netherlands are to be believed, KNVB are keen on appointing former Feyenoord, Southampton and Everton boss Ronald Koeman as the coach of the Dutch national team.

The Oranje have now failed to qualify in two consecutive major tournaments, as they missed out on the Euro in 2016 and will not take part in the FIFA World Cup later this year as well. The nation has changed four managers in the last four years and it was Dick Advocaat who last had charge of affairs at the helm of the side.

Dutch daily AD believe that KNVB have approached Ronald Koeman with an offer for taking over at the team and they feel that the former Barcelona player is the ideal man to take the Netherlands forward. Koeman was already watching the nation’s recent games against England and Portugal and the 54-year-old has already expressed his liking for the job.

Back in October last year, he was quoted as saying: “ I have never made it a secret that it is a great job. I think I can do it right.”

KNVB General Manager Eric Gudde, who is also the Feyenoord Managing Director, has worked previously worked with Koeman at the De Kuip based club and he feels that the former Saints and Toffees boss is tailor made for the job.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)