Brazilian playing legend Ronaldinho has explained that he will have divided loyalties tonight as two of his former clubs go head to head in the Champions League.



The 2005 Ballon d’Or winner first rose to prominence at Paris Saint-Germain when he arrived in the French capital from Gremio in 2001. In 2003, he made the switch to the Camp Nou to join Barcelona where he helped transform the club into one of the greatest sides in the history of the game.





Ahead of the big game at the Parc des Princes this evening, the 36-year was asked by Goal.com who he would be supporting but he replied; “I will never choose between both teams, They are both in my heart and it's difficult for me because I want both to do well.”

He continued by stating that; “Anything can happen during a game and they are two big teams with world class players. “In football, nothing is impossible, and every year there are small teams that win big."