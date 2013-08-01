Ronaldinho: "I could've joined Manchester United"

Ronaldinho revealed an interesting transfer nugget in an interview with the press, here is what he had to say on the matter: " When I was set to leave PSG , I was really close to Manchester United. A deal was almost in place but then in the end I signed with Barcelona instead. Manchester United are a great club and the EPL is a fantastic league but I think I made the right decision when I decided to join Barcelona instead. La Liga is also an amazing league and I think I made the right choice since it allowed me to reach my personal objectives ".



Ronaldinho's European career saw him play for PSG, FC Barcelona and then AC Milan. He first started off his career with Gremio in the Brazilian league as he then finished it off with Fluminense. He was also able to accumulate 97 international caps with the Brazilian national team as scored 33 goals.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)