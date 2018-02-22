A bit of a feud seems to have been started over Paul Pogba’s future, as former Brazilian legend Ronaldinho is advising the French international to take his punishment and remain at Manchester United.

These comments did, however, come with an attack on the sporting director of PSG’s youth setup, Luis Fernandez, who used to be Ronaldinho’s Coach when they were together in Paris.

"It is different -- when Jose tells you that you are going to be on the bench, you must respect that," Ronaldinho said. "[Fernandez], not so much.

"There is a difference between the two. I think that Paul can really learn a lot from Jose. He is one of the best in world when it comes to coaching. A coach who has won that many titles and possesses that much knowledge has to be respected, really.

"In my case, it was more the contrary."

Fernandez Coached Ronaldinho in PSG back in the early 2000s, and didn’t take this barb well, replying on Twitter that: "He was a very, very great player but less so away from the pitch," Fernandez said. "His lifestyle stopped him from becoming a Cristiano Ronaldo or a Lionel Messi. To see him like this, he is a mess."

, the ex-Milan and Barcelona man doesn’t believe that it would be a good idea for Pogba to move to Paris Saint-Germain, as it has been rumoured in recent days. The 105m man is being linked to a move away because of a lack of performance and playing time, and he is also reportedly not getting on with Mourinho.