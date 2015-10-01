Ronaldinho's farewell message to football

One of the greatest players to ever play the beautiful game has hung up his boots. Ronaldinho released a message on his official instagram account where he confirms this as well as praises everyone close to him who has helped him throughout his career.



The entire message can be read translated to English below:



"Thank you, my God, for this life you gave me, family, friends and my first profession! After almost three decades dedicated to football, I say goodbye to my biggest dream, a dream come true! I did what I loved most professionally for 20 years, and 10 as a basic training. I lived intensely this childhood dream, every moment, trips, victories, defeats, the review, the national anthem, the walk in the tunnel, dressing room, the field entrance, the soccer shoes I used, good balls and bad, honors I've won, the stars that I played with , those that I admired and played and those that only played in the play, but I admire until today!



Anyway, everything was amazing! My father and my family supported me a lot to get here, it was a team effort. We got to the end of the first stage with a beautiful story to tell ... You know me, and you know I'm shy and I do not have the habit of talking a lot, but I have to say thank you to you, from the bottom of my heart, because I did what I love with the help of all, coaches, physios, youth scouts, team execs, fans from my teams or opponents, bus drivers, the wardrobe assistants, the referees and the press.



Thank you, we built this story together, without you nothing would be possible ...We will make the announcement of how this farewell will be and the next steps for me in March. For now, here's my thank you. That famous phrase "thanks, old lady" for being my source of inspiration for so long and to my team-mates for so many victories !!! Thank you all for the messages and affection !!! A strong hug, I was very happy making this sport my life and profession."





