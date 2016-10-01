While Philippe Coutinho is recovering from an injury, his compatriot Ronaldinho has sent him a message through Barcelona’s official Twtitter account: “Hello Coutinho, I’m Ronaldinho and I am here to wish you the best luck”, Ronaldinho says.“Do your best and try to entertain people. That’s what they love. Have fun and the rest will come along. Alright? Go in peace.”Coutinho joined the La Liga giants for a reported transfer fee of € 160 million. The Brazilian, however has yet to make his first appearance with the club due to an injury he had picked up while at Liverpool​Ronaldinho spent 91 goals and 52 assists in 198 appearances in all competitions with Barcelona.