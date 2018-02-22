The former Selecao star and World Cup winner is remembered for being an extremely skilled playmaker, one who was good enough to lead Barcelona to the 2006 Champions League trophy, but also to squander away his talent because of fitness issues.

Still, the Brazilian now plans to do something for which his frame isn’t an issue… he wants to run for parliament! He would follow the likes of Romario and Bebeto, as well as Pele.

To be more accurate, the former AC Milan and PSG star is set to run either for a “Senate or a position in the Chamber of Deputies in the general election this October.”

The announcement was made this morning at a congress of the Brazilian Republican Party, in which Ronaldinho said that he was “

happy to be able to participate in a project aimed at improving our country and bringing modernity, joy and health to the entire population.”