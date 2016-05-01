Ronaldinho: ‘Why I left Barcelona’

Barcelona star Ronaldinho has released a very interesting interview with Mundo Deportivo to explain why he decided to leave the Nou Camp almost ten years ago. The Brazilian star spent five seasons at Barcelona before moving to AC Milan for € 25 million in summer 2008.



Ronaldinho has just been named International ambassador of Barcelona and has also claimed to be very happy to be back at the club.



“I’m back after nine years. I think it is a good chance for me and I am happy to be back. I’ll be the new ambassador of the club now, but unofficially I’ve always represented Barcelona everywhere around the world.”



“Barcelona it’s home to me and it’s a pleasure to return home. When Guardiola arrived in 2008 he wanted me to stay. He wanted me to be part of his Barcelona squad but I said ‘no thanks’. My time at Barcelona was just over and I needed to move on.”

