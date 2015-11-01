After the announcement on Thursday that Carlos Tevez had signed a lucrative contract with Shanghai Shenhua to make him the highest paid player in the world, comes the news that the Chinese Super-League also wants Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to head to the Far-East.



His agent, Jorge Mendes has explained to Sky Sport that an unnamed club has already offered the Spanish giants €300 million for the Ballon d’Or winner and a contract worth €150 million a season; five times more than what Tevez is currently earning.

The idea is to make Ronaldo the symbol of the new football project in the country and Mendes stated that; “It’s not the first time that the Chinese have been in contact for Cristiano, but that’s understandable as they want the world’s best player. He’s happy in Madrid however and he wants to continue playing his football in Spain. I believe it will be impossible for them to get Cristiano”.







Steve Mitchell @barafundler