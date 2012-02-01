According to France Football, Cristiano Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi as the world’s highest paid footballer. The Real Madrid ace has earned 87.5 million EUR combining gross salary, bonuses and image rights, exactly 11 million more than Messi (76.5). The next on the list are Neymar of Barcelona (55.5), Gareth Bale (41) and Ezequiel Lavezzi (28.5). Spain and La Liga are the highest on the ranking, with four of the top five.



On the coaching side, José Mourinho remains the Special One. The coach of Manchester United beats everyone earning 28 million EUR, almost double Carlo Ancelotti in 4th with 15.8 million. In 2nd place is another Italian, Marcello Lippi, who in China takes in 23.5 million EUR, just ahead of former PSG coach Laurent Blanc with 20 million. Guardiola rounds out the top five with the City manager currently earning 14.5 million EUR.